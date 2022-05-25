Jonathan Kane from BrisketU made Sweet and Spicy Asian BBQ Ribs. BrisketU is everything you need to become a certified backyard pitmaster in one 3-hour class. BBQ Pitmaster classes cost $89 and are held on weekends at various breweries in the Nashville area. BrisketU’s Backyard Pitmaster class is the original introductory class designed and formulated to teach the average BBQ lover how to work a pit and create the quintessential smoked brisket, the toughest piece of beef to master. For a list of dates, times, and locations for Brisket U, or to register for a class, go to https://brisketu.com/nashville-tn/. For the Father’s Day cooking class and gift box, click here: https://brisketu.com/gift-box/

Sweet and Spicy Asian BBQ Ribs

A Backyard Pitmasters, RibsU recipe by Jonathan Kane

Ribs:

1 Full Rack of Pork Loin Back Ribs (Baby Back) - Approximately 3Lbs.

Dry Rib Rub:

2 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp coarsely ground black pepper

¼ cup fresh sea salt

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl using a whisk to incorporate and break up any large chunks of sugar. This barbecue rub will keep for months if stored in a cool, dry place, so consider making a larger batch so you’ll have enough for future uses.

Sweet and Spicy Asian BBQ Sauce:

(Makes about 2 cups)

½ cup hoisin sauce

⅔ cup ketchup

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup agave nectar or liquid cane sugar

2 tbsp chile condiment such as sriracha or similar

2 tbsp grated fresh ginger

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

In a large bowl or pot, combine all the ingredients and stir until smooth. Transfer the sauce to a jar and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

METHOD

Prepare your grill or smoker for a 300°F 3-hour cook. If grilling set up the grill for indirect heat. With a paper towel, peel the membrane off of the bone side of the ribs. Using about 3 tablespoons of the dry rib rub (recipe above) per rack, liberally season the the ribs. Place the ribs meat side up in your preheated grill or smoker. Grill or smoke the ribs until they have an internal temperature of 192 to 194°F when measured in the thickest part of the meat between the bones, about 2½ to 3 hours. When the meat is just starting to pull away from the bone, the ribs are close to done. Glaze with Sweet and Spicy Asian BBQ Sauce and remove from the smoker or grill and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

