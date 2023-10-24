Sweet Potato Biscuits Are Great for Fall Breakfast or Brunch

Sheree Kelley from Belle Meade Winery made Sweet Potato Biscuits. It's a great fall recipe that was featured in Sheree's first cookbook "Breads & Spreads". Belle Meade Historic Site's Community Trick-or-Treat event is Sunday, October 29 from 1pm-4pm. You will enjoy access to Belle Meade Historic Site with candy stations located across 30+ acres and the Halloween Carnival! The Halloween Carnival will feature spooky crafts and games, including pumpkin painting, photo booth, spooky slime, carnival games and more! The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.bellemeadewinery.com. Belle Meade Winery is located at 511 Parmer Ave. Nashville, TN 37205.

Sweet Potato Biscuits

INGREDIENTS

2 cups self-rising flour, sifted

1/4 cup shortening

1 medium sweet potato measuring 1/2 cup, baked and mashed

1 tablespoon butter, softened

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup whole milk

DIRECTIONS

•Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Do not grease the pan. • Measure and sift 2 cups of self-rising flour into mixing bowl. Add 1/4 shortening and cut into the flour using a pastry blender or two forks until the mixture resembles the consistency of rice or peas.

•Peel and mash the sweet potato measuring 1/2 cup.

• In a separate bowl, add mashed sweet potato, butter, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Blend well.

• Add the sweet potato mixture to the flour mixture and gently stir.

• Add milk, stirring just until the mixture is moistened. Do not over mix. Turn the dough from the bowl onto the floured pastry mat or secured parchment paper.

• With a floured rolling pin, using as few strokes as possible, roll the dough out to a uniform thickness of 1/2 inch.

• Personal preference for biscuit cutter size is called for when cutting out biscuits. I prefer tea sized (small). When cutting, do not twist the cutter. One simple stroke of the cutter will produce the first biscuit which will begin the line up on a baking pan. These guys like to be cozy.

• Place the pan on middle rack in oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.

•Remove from oven and place on rack to cool.

•Use pastry brush to coat biscuits with honey butter