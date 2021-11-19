Sweet Potato Chess Pie Is The Best of Two Desserts

Chef Matthew Bell from Gray & Dudley made a Sweet Potato Chess Pie. Find this recipe and more in the Gray and Dudley digital Thanksgiving Cookbook found here: https://www.grayanddudley.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/18/2021/09/21c_Thanksgiving_Chef-Cookbook.2021.pdf. Gray & Dudley is located inside the 21c Museum Hotel at 221 2nd Ave N. Nashville, TN 37201. To make reservations, or for more information visit, www.grayanddudley.com or call (615) 610-6460.

SWEET POTATO CHESS PIE

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Yield: Two 9-inch pies

Chef Matt Bell

"I have been obsessed with chess pie and its story since first having it in Texarkana, Arkansas at Bryce's Cafeteria. It is so versatile as a base I wanted to bring it to the Thanksgiving table. If you are not a fan of sweet potato use canned pumpkin or even apple butter as a substitute."

INGREDIENTS

For the Crust:

3 cups of graham cracker crumbs

2/3 cup of sugar

6 oz melted butter

For the Filling:

4 lbs. sweet potatoes

2 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

4 Tbsp fine cornmeal

1 Tbsp salt

8 Eggs

6 Oz melted butter

1 cup buttermilk

1 Lemon (for zest)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350.

2. Make the crust: melt the butter in a small pan and let cool. Combine sugar, graham cracker crumbs, and butter in a bowl and mix until combined. Press evenly into two 9-inch springform pans.

3. Roast the sweet potatoes whole for 45 minutes or until they are soft and are starting to caramelize. Remove the skin and mash the potatoes with a fork until smooth.

4. In a large bowl combine sugar, brown sugar, cornmeal, and salt. In a small bowl whisk eggs, buttermilk, lemon zest, and sweet potatoes.

5. Divide the filling between the two pans.

6. Place in the oven and bake for 45 to 50 minutes until the center is set.

7. Cool and remove from springform pan. Serve with whipped cream and candied pecans.