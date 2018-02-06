Sweetheart Cinnamon Rolls and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

3:14 PM, Feb 6, 2018
2 hours ago

Jaska Russell shared her favorite Valentine Pinterest Recipe Ideas

Jaska Russell from The Shoppes@Occasions demonstrated two favorite recipes from Pinterest : Sweetheart Cinnamon Rolls and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries. Here are the links to the original Pinterest posts that inspired this segment: https://www.aspicyperspective.com/chocolate-dipped-strawberry-pops/ and https://www.ladybehindthecurtain.com/sweetheart-cinnamon-rolls/ The Shoppes@Occasions is located inside a beautiful historic home at 103 W. McGlothlin St. in Portland TN. For more information, call (615) 325-9508 or follow her on Facebook @JaskaRussell and @Occasions/5Chefs.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments