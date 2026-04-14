Swifties! You don't want to miss this new book all about Taylor Swift!

The Story of Us is a heartfelt journey through Swiftie history, capturing the evolution of a fandom that has stood the test of time. Told through the lens of personal experiences, this book chronicles the rise of a fandom that has remained fiercely loyal through every era.

Olivia Levin built her following running the @SwiftiesforEternity account since she was thirteen, becoming a trusted voice for Taylor Swift fans worldwide. Recognized by USA TODAY as one of the biggest Taylor Swift social media influencers, Olivia now blends her love of music and fandom culture with entrepreneurial ventures in entertainment and media. Based in Nashville, she continues to connect communities, support artists, and create opportunities that bridge the gap between fans and the music industry.

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