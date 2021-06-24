TAILGATE WITH TAHINI DIP

Jason Crockarell from Flavor Catering made Tahini Dip with Roasted Pepper Relish and showed tailgating food options for the Iroquois Steeplechase. For more race day traditions and a preview of this year’s event, watch the NewsChannel5 special Iroquois Steeplechase: Nashville’s Grand Tradition live at 6:30pm Friday, June 25. The 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville 37221. For tickets, go to https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org. Visit www.flavorcaters.com to contact Jason for catering services.
TAHINI DIP WITH ROASTED PEPPER RELISH
TAHINI DIP
INGREDIENTS
Olive Oil – 2 Tbs.
Tahini – 2 cups
Garlic Cloves – 10 each
Ice Water – 1 3/4 cup
Lemon Juice – 1 cup
Salt – 2 tsp.
Sugar – 2 Tbs.
ROASTED PEPPER RELISH
INGREDIENTS
Red Pepper – 1 each
Yellow Pepper – 1 each
Honey – 6 Tbs.
Salt – 1/4 tsp.
Rice Vinegar – 2 Tbs.
DIRECTIONS
Put garlic and olive oil in food processor and pulse until garlic is pureed and smooth. Add tahini paste and pulse until completely incorporated. Add remaining ingredients and puree until smooth and consistency you desire. Adjust seasoning with salt to taste.
Place peppers on grill and char until black. Place grilled peppers in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 10 min. Peel char from outside of peppers, cut and deseed. Rough chop peppers and toss with remaining ingredients. Garnish tahini dip with pepper relish.