TAILGATE WITH TAHINI DIP

Jason Crockarell from Flavor Catering made Tahini Dip with Roasted Pepper Relish and showed tailgating food options for the Iroquois Steeplechase. For more race day traditions and a preview of this year’s event, watch the NewsChannel5 special Iroquois Steeplechase: Nashville’s Grand Tradition live at 6:30pm Friday, June 25. The 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville 37221. For tickets, go to https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org. Visit www.flavorcaters.com to contact Jason for catering services.

TAHINI DIP WITH ROASTED PEPPER RELISH

TAHINI DIP

INGREDIENTS

Olive Oil – 2 Tbs.

Tahini – 2 cups

Garlic Cloves – 10 each

Ice Water – 1 3/4 cup

Lemon Juice – 1 cup

Salt – 2 tsp.

Sugar – 2 Tbs.

ROASTED PEPPER RELISH

INGREDIENTS

Red Pepper – 1 each

Yellow Pepper – 1 each

Honey – 6 Tbs.

Salt – 1/4 tsp.

Rice Vinegar – 2 Tbs.

DIRECTIONS

Put garlic and olive oil in food processor and pulse until garlic is pureed and smooth. Add tahini paste and pulse until completely incorporated. Add remaining ingredients and puree until smooth and consistency you desire. Adjust seasoning with salt to taste.

Place peppers on grill and char until black. Place grilled peppers in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 10 min. Peel char from outside of peppers, cut and deseed. Rough chop peppers and toss with remaining ingredients. Garnish tahini dip with pepper relish.

