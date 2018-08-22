Take a Flower Farm Tour at Natchez Glen House

Natchez Glen House is located at 4117 New Hwy 96W Franklin, TN 37064. The flower farm is open to the public April - October each year by reservation only. A one-hour flower cutting reservation is $50. You can make your reservations online for individuals or groups at https://natchezglen.com. Follow Natchez Glen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/natchezglen and Instagram @natchezglenhouse.