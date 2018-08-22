Take a Flower Farm Tour at Natchez Glen House

1:06 PM, Aug 22, 2018

Take a Tour of the Flower Farm at Natchez Glen House in Franklin

Natchez Glen House is located at 4117 New Hwy 96W Franklin, TN 37064. The flower farm is open to the public April - October each year by reservation only. A one-hour flower cutting reservation is $50. You can make your reservations online for individuals or groups at https://natchezglen.com. Follow Natchez Glen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/natchezglen and Instagram @natchezglenhouse.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments