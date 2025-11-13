Take a look at Dolly Carton, the vintage pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird that can be found cruising around Nashville! Its owner, Kelsey Simon, has created a business around renting out the quirky car for photo shoots, weddings, bachelorette parties, and events alike. We got to take a joyride in the classic car and learn more about its backstory! Make sure to check out Dolly Carton on Instagram at @thedollycarton to learn more.
Take a Spin with Dolly Carton!
Join us as we take a joyride in this pretty pink car named Dolly Carton!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.