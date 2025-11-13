Take a Spin with Dolly Carton!

Take a look at Dolly Carton, the vintage pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird that can be found cruising around Nashville! Its owner, Kelsey Simon, has created a business around renting out the quirky car for photo shoots, weddings, bachelorette parties, and events alike. We got to take a joyride in the classic car and learn more about its backstory! Make sure to check out Dolly Carton on Instagram at @thedollycarton to learn more.