Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Take a Spin with Dolly Carton!

Join us as we take a joyride in this pretty pink car named Dolly Carton!
Take a look at Dolly Carton, the vintage pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird that can be found cruising around Nashville! Its owner, Kelsey Simon, has created a business around renting out the quirky car for photo shoots, weddings, bachelorette parties, and events alike. We got to take a joyride in the classic car and learn more about its backstory! Make sure to check out Dolly Carton on Instagram at @thedollycarton to learn more.
Take a Spin with Dolly Carton!
Posted
and last updated

Take a look at Dolly Carton, the vintage pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird that can be found cruising around Nashville! Its owner, Kelsey Simon, has created a business around renting out the quirky car for photo shoots, weddings, bachelorette parties, and events alike. We got to take a joyride in the classic car and learn more about its backstory! Make sure to check out Dolly Carton on Instagram at @thedollycarton to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes