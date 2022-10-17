Take a Trip to BabyCakes Bakery

East Nashville's newest bakery can satisfy your sweet tooth AND teach you a thing or two about baking. Find out how kids, young and old, can get in on their baking classes! BabyCakes Bakery offers a daily assortment of freshly baked goods as well as coffee and other drinks. They also offer baking classes for children after school Monday - Friday from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. If you want to perfect your baking skills, there's no better place to start than with baking classes at BabyCake's Bakery. Whether you prefer brownies, cookies, cakes or pastry, there's a professional baking class to suit your needs. All classes are guided by talented local chefs who will teach you all you need to know about preparing gourmet baked goods in the comfort of your home. For more information, visit https://www.babycakesnash.com/ or call 615-656-3301. BabyCakes Bakery is located at 819 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206.