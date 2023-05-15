Take a Trip to Liberty’s Station Café

Jody Powers owner of Liberty’s Station Café showed us around and talked about the mission behind the business. Liberty's Station is a non-profit social enterprise with a progressive workforce pipeline where 90% of the employees have disabilities. The Cafe is open Thursday to Saturday 11pm-2pm for lunch. Gourmet grilled cheese is their specialty. They also have a signature line of locally roasted coffee. Liberty’s Station is located at 850 NW Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Jackson Heights Shopping Center). Learn more about Liberty's Station and how to support them at https://libertysstationtn.org/.

