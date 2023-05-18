Take a Trip to Parlor Doughnuts

Craving something sweet? We joined NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she checked out all the options on the menu at Parlor Doughnuts. Parlor Doughnuts is known for their layered doughnuts fried to be crisp on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. Parlor Doughnuts has two locations in the Nashville area: 1720 West End Ave. and 506 Rep. John Lewis Way. To view the menu, hours and other locations visit, https://www.parlordoughnuts.com/.
Posted at 12:02 PM, May 18, 2023
