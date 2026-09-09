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Take a Trip to the Tennessee Aquarium for Their Upcoming Events

Take a Trip to the Tennessee Aquarium for Their Upcoming Events
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There's always something happening at the Tennessee Aquarium, and now through the end of the year, there are even MORE events at every turn!!

Happening Now: College Days! Bring your college ID to receive half-price admission through September 30th!

Coming up later this year - 'Odd'tober where you can watch scuba divers carve pumpkins underwater! And then, Scuba Clause is making an appearance to spread holiday cheer all throughout the season!

COMBO PASS INFORMATION:
Combo pass tickets must be purchased online and allow folks to visit both attractions in a single day at a discounted rate.
This deal ends on Oct. 31.

For more information on all of the events mentioned and to purchase your tickets, visit tnaqua.org

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