Take a Trip to the Tennessee Aquarium for Their Upcoming Events

There's always something happening at the Tennessee Aquarium, and now through the end of the year, there are even MORE events at every turn!!

Happening Now: College Days! Bring your college ID to receive half-price admission through September 30th!

Coming up later this year - 'Odd'tober where you can watch scuba divers carve pumpkins underwater! And then, Scuba Clause is making an appearance to spread holiday cheer all throughout the season!

COMBO PASS INFORMATION:

Combo pass tickets must be purchased online and allow folks to visit both attractions in a single day at a discounted rate.

This deal ends on Oct. 31.

For more information on all of the events mentioned and to purchase your tickets, visit tnaqua.org