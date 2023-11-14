Take the stress out of holiday cooking with Mama Mila's Lasagna

Mila Martinico owner of Mama Mila’s restaurant made Christmas Lasagna. Mama Mila’s is an authentic Italian restaurant located in the heart of Columbia, Tennessee’s Arts District. Mila believes that women do so much for the holiday's that cooking should be the last thing on their mind. Starting on Thanksgiving she will be taking orders for Lasagna's for Christmas! Christmas Lasagna pre-order opens November 24 and closes December 15. Pickup is Friday, December 22. For more information, or to place an order for Mama Mila’s Take N’ Bake, homemade, locally sourced, 5th generation lasagna, visit https://www.mamamilasmafia.com/christmas-lasagna or call (931) 223-5327. Mama Mila’s is located at 1200 South Garden St. Columbia, TN.

