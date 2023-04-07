Talk of the Town: Hanging with my Peeps

Today’s Talk of the Town was deemed “Hanging with My PEEPS”. We dedicated the entire show to the history and popularity of PEEPS, the colorful marshmallow candy that’s a favorite Easter treat. We showed the many ways PEEPS can be used these days.

Talk of the Town co-host Heather Mathis and her daughter Hutton showed how to use PEEPS to paint a picture you can share with loved ones. Follow Heather on Instagram @weatherheather_nc5.

To show some of the many ways you can cook with PEEPS, NewsChannel5 Traffic Anchor Rebecca Schleicher made PEEP Sandwiches, a twist on the classic S’mores. To see more of Rebecca’s cooking, gardening, and behind-the-scenes life, follow her on Instagram @rebeccaschleicher_nc5.

NewsChannel5 reporter Cole Johnson showed a fun game you can play using PEEPS. Follow Cole Johnson on Instagram @colejohnsontv.

Our science guy, Jason Lindsey showed an experiment you can do with PEEPS. For more science experiments and ways to get your family “hooked on science”, visit hookedonscience.org