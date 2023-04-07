Watch Now
Talk of the Town: Hanging with my Peeps

It's all things Peeps, from cooking to playing a game, and the annual taste test
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 12:53:22-04

Today’s Talk of the Town was deemed “Hanging with My PEEPS”. We dedicated the entire show to the history and popularity of PEEPS, the colorful marshmallow candy that’s a favorite Easter treat. We showed the many ways PEEPS can be used these days.
Talk of the Town co-host Heather Mathis and her daughter Hutton showed how to use PEEPS to paint a picture you can share with loved ones. Follow Heather on Instagram @weatherheather_nc5.

To show some of the many ways you can cook with PEEPS, NewsChannel5 Traffic Anchor Rebecca Schleicher made PEEP Sandwiches, a twist on the classic S’mores. To see more of Rebecca’s cooking, gardening, and behind-the-scenes life, follow her on Instagram @rebeccaschleicher_nc5.
NewsChannel5 reporter Cole Johnson showed a fun game you can play using PEEPS. Follow Cole Johnson on Instagram @colejohnsontv.
Our science guy, Jason Lindsey showed an experiment you can do with PEEPS. For more science experiments and ways to get your family “hooked on science”, visit hookedonscience.org

