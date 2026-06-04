Talk of the Town is celebrating CMA Fest!

Heather and Lelan are on the rooftop of Friends and Low Places celebrating the start of the 4 day non-stop festival!

Lelan talks with The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp about what big events like this mean for Nashville!

NCVC talks about what CMA Fest means to Nashville

Heather sits down with the folks at Friends in Low Places about why they are the perfect place to get a bite and take a break during the festival!

Friends in Low Places

to see the schedule for CMA Fest and learn more visit

https://cmafest.com/