Talk of the Town: Nashville Fair & Nashville Home Show

Talk of the Town is hanging out at the Nashville Fair and the Nashville Home Show!

Cole and Lelan whip up the perfect biscuit recipe and learn all about the livestock competitions you can check out! Plus, they take on a little friendly fair game competition for themselves!

Producer, Brittany, heads over to the Nashville Home Show for a preview of what visitors can expect including backyard putting greens, and activities for the kids. Plus, a Bravo TV star will be in attendance - the one and only, Craig Conover of "Southern Charm"!

NASHVILLE FAIR

September 6 - 15 at

Nashville Fairgrounds

320 Wedgewood AveNashville, TN 37203

Rideshare & Accessibility Address:

174 Rains Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

nashfair.fun