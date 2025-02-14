Talk of the Town Weekend Happenings: Feb. 14th - Feb. 16th

BAGEL SHOP NASHVILLE HEART-SHAPED BAGELS:

Our friends over at Bagel Shop have a sweet way to celebrate yourself or a loved one on this special day with heart-shaped bagels!

They'll be serving up bagels all day, so make sure you get your hands on one!

You can find their locations and times over on their website at bagelshopnashville.com

FIFTH + BROADWAY CUPID'S CORNER VALENTINE'S DAY PHOTO-OP INSTALLATION:

A new Valentine's-Themed Installation is the perfect photo-op spot to capture your love this Valentine's Day!

The new installation is called "Cupid's Corner" and is located on street level near Garage Sale Vintage on Fifth and Broadway!

Visitors can find romantic florals, charm, and even more heart-stopping details! The installation will stay up until February 24th!

CBS "WATSON" EPISODE 2 STARRING MORRIS CHESTNUT:

We had a chance to talk to actor, Morris Chestnut, this week about his starring role in the medical drama series, "Watson"!

Episode 2 premieres this Sunday, Febraury 16th at 8PM right here on News Channel 5, and streaming on Paramount Plus!