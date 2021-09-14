Keosha Thomas founder of Tall Girls Matter talked about body inclusivity for tall women and girls and gave us a preview of her upcoming tall girls fashion show. The Tallgirlsmatter Virtual Experience is Saturday, September 18 from 1pm-4pm. The event will include a fashion show at 1pm, a model workshop, celebrity guests, a performance by The Shindellas, a panel discussion on body inclusivity, shopping, giveaways, and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tgm-presents-tallgirlsummer-nashville-meetup-tickets-162111695445. To shop the TGM clothing collection, go to www.Tallgirlsmatter.co/shop. For more information, visit www.tallgirlsmatter.co or email at info@tallgirlsmatter.co. Follow @tallgirlsmatter on Instagram and Facebook.