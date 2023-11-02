Sous Chef Patrick Garvin from Blue Aster at The Conrad Hotel made Tamari Glazed Salmon. For more information, visit https://www.blueasternashville.com/ or head to The Conrad Nashville, 1620 West End Ave. Nashville, TN 37203.

Tamari Glazed Salmon with Forbidden Rice

Ingredients:

Salmon Filet, Skinless

1 Package Forbidden`Rice

1 Fresh Avocado, Chopped

1 Cucumber, Chopped

1 Radish, Thinly Sliced

Scallions

Pickled Ginger

Charred Cabbage Ingredients:

1 Head Savoy Cabbage

1/2 PT Blended (neutral) oil

Salt

Miso Sesame Vinaigrette Ingredients:

2 Cloves Garlic

1/2 EA Shallot

2 TB Tamari

2 TB White Wine Vinegar

2 TB Miso, White

1 TB Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup Blended Oil

2 TB Sesame Oil

Tamari Glaze Ingredients:

2 TB Garlic, Rough Chopped

2 TB Ginger, Rough Chopped

2 TB Shallot, Peeled & Rough Chopped

2 TB Serrano, Rough Chopped

1 TB Lemongrass, Rough Chopped and Beat

1/4 LB Butter

2 Cups Tamari

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

3/4 Cup Beet Juice

2 TB Lime Juice

2 TB Cornstarch

2 TB Water

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Make your miso sesame vinaigrette by blending garlic, shallot, tamari, white wine vinegar, miso and brown sugar until combined, then thicken with sesame oil as needed. Set aside.

Separately, in a pot or a rice cooker, prepare rice according to package and let rest for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork prior to serving.

In a large pot, cook butter, garlic, ginger, shallot, serrano and lemongrass over medium heat. Once the serranos darken and shallots become translucent, add tamari. Let mixture simmer for 10 minutes then staring out solids and return the liquid to the pot and continue cooking on medium-low heat. Add maple syrup and lime juice and continue to simmer.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp cornstarch and 2 tbsp water, and set aside. Return to the tamari mixture and add beet juice. Then add cornstarch mixture to tamari mixture and mix until clumps are gone.

Char cabbage in the oven at 450 degrees until blackened. Reduce heat to 400 degrees.

Sear skinless salmon filets in a pan with oil and salt until 125-145 degrees internally. Wrap in foil, add glaze on top and add to the oven at 400 degrees for 2 minutes to let the sauce set.

Plate by adding rice to a bowl and topping with miso sesame vinaigrette. Add fresh avocado, cucumber, radish, pickled ginger and charred cabbage, then top with salmon filet. Garnish with sesame seeds and thinly sliced radish, scallion and pickled ginger. Enjoy!