Tammi Arender shares a recipe for Crawfish Creole

Raised on a cotton and soybean farm in Tallulah, Louisiana, Tammi learned early that good food brings people together. Now a beloved TV news anchor and reporter, she’s also a passionate baker and cook who believes every meal can tell a story. In Dishes and Devotions, Tammi shares her favorite recipes passed down through generations of family and friends, alongside heartfelt devotions to nourish the soul as well as the body.

From Sunday suppers to weeknight favorites, each page blends Southern flavor with a touch of faith, reminding readers that the kitchen can be both a gathering place and a place of grace. So, prepare to slow down, share stories, and make every day delicious.

You can buy her book here: https://www.amazon.com/Dishes-Devotions-Make-Every-Delicious/dp/1964026237

Crawfish Creole

1 pound crawfish tails

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup chopped yellow onion

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

¼ cup chopped celery

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28-ounce) can stewed tomatoes

1 seafood stock

2 teaspoons salt

1 Tbs of brown sugar

2 Tbs Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce (optional)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried thyme

2 dried bay leaves

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley and green onion tops

Hot cooked rice, to serve

Instructions 1. In a medium bowl, combine crawfish and Creole seasoning. 2. In a large Dutch oven or big skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat. 3. Add onion, bell pepper, celery, cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, 1 cup water (or stock), salt, hot sauce, oregano, black pepper, thyme, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. 4. Add crawfish to vegetable mixture, and stir until combined. Add heavy whipping cream. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Stir in parsley. Serve with white rice. Garnish with parsley and green onions, if desired. Add hot sauce for those who love it spicy!

