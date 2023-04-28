Tammin Sursok Talks About "Blood, Sweat & Cheer"

Emmy-nominated actress Tammin Sursok talked about her career and gave us a look at her new movie “Blood, Sweat and Cheers”. Look Tammin’s new movie "Blood, Sweat and Cheers” streaming now on Tubi, a free streaming service and app. The film is based on real-life events. It has a 90’s vibe meets “Mean Girls” with a mother daughter twist and is everything fun about cheerleading, high school wrapped up in a dark comedy. Go to www.tubitv.com to subscribe or learn more. Tammin's podcast Women on Top is available wherever you listen to your podcasts. Follow @tamminsursok on Instagram.

