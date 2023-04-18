Tax Day Deal from Wayback Burgers

To ease Americans’ annual Tax Day anxiety, Wayback Burgers is giving guests 18% off orders for one day only on Tuesday, April 18. Guests can redeem this offer by directly ordering through the Wayback Burgers app. Limit one per app account, at participating locations. Guests can also cash in on new spring limited time offers, including The Steakhouse Burger, Red Velvet Shake and Fried Cheese Curds. Wayback Burgers has area locations in Nashville, Cordova and Shelbyville. Go to https://waybackburgers.com/ for more information.

