Taylor Hicks at City Winery

Taylor Hicks gave us an update on his life and career. Taylor Hicks is performing Bob Seger's Night Moves Unplugged for two shows at City Winery on Friday, June 4 at 6:30pm and 9pm. Tickets to the 6:30pm show are sold out, but you can get on the waiting list. For tickets, click here: https://citywinery.com/nashville/taylor-hicks-performs-bob-seger-s-night-moves-unplugged-early-show-6-4-21. Go to www.taylorhicks.com for more information and follow @taylorhicksofficial on Instagram and @taylorhicks on Twitter.