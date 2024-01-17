Taylor Hicks at Franklin Theatre

Taylor Hicks joined us to talk about new music and upcoming show at the Franklin Theatre. The show is Friday night at 8pm.
Visit https://www.franklintheatre.com/ for more information or head over to the box office at 419 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 12:33:37-05
