Taylor Hicks talks upcoming Nashville performances

Taylor Hicks talks loving Nashville and his Grand Ole Opry performance
Catch the American Idol winner at Chefs tomorrow night! Hicks also tells Lelan and Heather about how special it is to perform at the Grand Ole Opry!

You can see Taylor at Chefs on Broadway June 19th
Get tickets here
https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1034884505?app_id=WIX_taylor-hicks&came_from=267&utm_medium=api&utm_source=public_api&utm_campaign=ticket

You can also catch his Opry performance next month on July 18th
