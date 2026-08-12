Taylor Swift to be Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame youngest inductee

The songwriting giants behind the hits “Cruel Summer,” “She’s No Lady,” “Hey! Baby!,” “Two Piña Coladas,” and “In Color” will soon become the newest members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor Swift, Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp, and Lee Thomas Miller – the Hall’s Class of 2026 – will join the celebrated body this fall, according to an announcement made today by Mark Ford, the organization’s executive director. Hall of Fame members, family, friends, and media attended the event inside Belmont University’s R. Milton and Denice Johnson Center.

The five electees will join the 254 previously inducted members of the elite organization when they are formally inducted during the invitation-only 56th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala later this year. Arkansas native Shawn Camp’s songwriter credits include “A Beautiful Time” (Willie Nelson), “How Long Gone” (Brooks & Dunn), and “Two Piña Coladas” (Garth Brooks). Kentucky native Lee Thomas Miller’s resume is known for “In Color” (Jamey Johnson), “The Impossible” (Joe Nichols), and “You’re Gonna Miss This” (Trace Adkins). Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-raised Taylor Swift recorded all her own compositions, including “Cruel Summer,” “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and “White Horse.” Texas native Bruce Channel’s hits include “Hey! Baby!” (Bruce Channel), “Stand Up” (Mel McDaniel), and “As Long As I’m Rockin’ With You” (John Conlee). Texas native Lyle Lovett popularized many of his self-penned hits, including “She’s No Lady,” “Cowboy Man,” and “You Can’t Resist It.”