Sparks are flying at Madame Tussauds Nashville with their latest addition! Taylor Swift's big reputation has earned her figures across the globe with the newest eras tour collection unveiling last month. To see this figure and others like it, be sure to visit Madame Tussauds at 515 Opry Mills Drive Nashville, TN.
Taylor Swift Unveiled at Madame Tussauds
A new Taylor Swift figure has been added to the lineup at Madame Tussauds Nashville! This figure is one of 13 in a worldwide collection honoring the singer.
