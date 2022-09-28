Watch Now
Teens Risk for Eating Disorders

We chat with an expert about how to recognize signs that your teen may have an eating disorder.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 12:43:15-04

Dr. Laurie Cooper from The Renfrew Center talked about how to recognize the signs your teen is at risk of an eating disorder and what to do about it. For more information, visit www.renfrewcenter.com or call 1-800-RENFREW (that’s 1-800-736-3739). Follow @renfrewcenter on all social media platforms.

