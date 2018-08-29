Tempura French Toast from Sunda
Celebrity restaurateur Billy Dec and Chef Mike Morales made Tempura French Toast, a preview of Sunda's new brunch menu. (see recipe below) Sunda will begin serving brunch on Sunday, September 9. Sunda New Asian is located at 592 12th Avenue South. Get all the details online at www.sundanewasian.com.
Tempura French Toast
Sunda | Nashville, Tennessee
Candied Walnuts
1 lbs. halved walnuts
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla
Place walnuts on sheet tray and put in 300-degree oven for 10 minutes to dry. While walnuts are in the oven, combine the water and sugar to make simple syrup. Put syrup in sauce pan and heat over low heat. Once it starts to bubble, add honey and vanilla. Heat on medium until all sugar is dissolved and evenly incorporated. Remove nuts from oven. Pour sauce onto nuts and mix to coat walnuts (careful, the sauce is hot). Let cool at room temperature.
Brown Butter Glaze
1.5 lbs. brown sugar
1 lbs. butter
¼ cup water
Place all items in a pot. Bring to a simmer until all items are incorporated.
Tempura Batter
3 cups water
3 cups tempura flour
1T ground cinnamon
Place ingredients in a bowl. Mix with whisk (it’s ok to leave lumpy).
Tempura French Toast
2 pieces of thick brioche bread
1 recipe of tempura batter
1 cup of candied walnuts
1 sliced banana
½ cup brown sugar glaze
1t butter
1/2 cup berries
Dollop of whipped cream
6 cups oil for frying
Place oil in a cast iron pan and heat to 350. Cut bread in half at diagonal. Dip in tempura batter. Slowly add to the oil. Fry on both sides until golden brown. .
In a separate pan, add butter and sliced bananas. Once soft, add brown sugar glaze and walnuts.
Plating
Place tempura French toast on a plate. Pour banana and walnut glaze on top. Top with berries and whipped cream.
