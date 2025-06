The Tennessee Aquarium is patiently waiting for the arrival of new penguin chicks!

It is currently nesting season for the penguins, who are waiting for the eggs to hatch. Alison Pryor told us that they expect the chicks in about 3 weeks.

You can watch their live penguin camera here

https://tnaqua.org/live/penguins-rock/

To get tickets for the Aquarium visit their website

https://tnaqua.org/