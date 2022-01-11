Tennessee Artists and Crafters Take Centerstage

Tennessee State Museum curator Annabeth Dooley and Bonnie Matthews from Tennessee Craft gave us a look at the new Best of Tennessee Craft exhibit and talked about upcoming events open to the public. The Best of Tennessee Craft exhibit runs through Sunday, February 20 at the Tennessee State Museum. The Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee Craft are hosting a Craft a New Year: Learning Craft Workshop Series for three Saturdays in January. Introductory classes are being offered in Rug Hooking, Jewelry Making, and Printmaking. Each class is a one-day, six-hour course from 10am-4pm. Course instructors are some of the top artists and teachers in their fields. All skill levels are welcome, but classes are designed for beginning adults with little or no experience. Course fee is $110 each. Classes are almost sold out. To register for a course, visit https://tnmuseum.org/calendar-of-events. To learn more about the artist speaking events or how to purchase one of the art pieces, visit www.tennesseecraft.org.

