Tennessee Capitol Tours

Ms Cheap tells us all about free tours you can take at the capitol
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:15:33-05

Ms. Cheap talked about the free tours offered at the Tennessee State Capitol. You can take a FREE self-guided tour of the Tennessee State Capitol or join one of their tour groups with a guide, no reservations are required. For tour times and more information, visit www.tnstatemuseum.org/state-capitol or call (615) 741-0830. The Tennessee State Capitol is located at 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in North Nashville.

