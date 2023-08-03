Tennessee Grocery Sales Tax Holiday with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to save money on groceries during the Tennessee Grocery Sales Tax Holiday. The three-month “Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday” on food and food ingredients runs until 11:59pm on Tuesday, October 31. Tennesseans will not pay tax on most food and food ingredients sold in grocery stores. The tax-relief does NOT include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, or prepared food. For more information, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Miss Cheap's tips for additional grocery savings:

• Download the grocery apps for stores where you shop and then “clip” coupons there.

• Stockpile items that you use over and over.

• Buy in bulk.

• Store brands can offer significant savings.

Check dates on perishable items and choose the one with the latest expiration date to minimize food waste.

• Go for the sale items. Check the flyer at the store or online to see what is on sale. .

Know where the clearance sections are at your stores.

Always check your receipt to be sure the price you are paying is correct.

