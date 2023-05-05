We went to the annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival to check out the fun and festivities taking place at this year’s event. The Tennessee Renaissance Festival runs from 10am-6pm every Saturday and Sunday in May. The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is located at 2135 New Castle Road, Arrington, TN, 37014. For tickets or more information, go to https://www.tnrenfest.com/.
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 12:34:59-04
