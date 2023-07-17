Julie Tucker owner of Tennessee Tiny Weddings showed us around the venue. Tennessee Tiny Weddings is tucked away in the heart of Mt. Juliet, TN. The venue features several different scenic trails, a bridal suite, several different marriage spots, and more. It provides rustic charm, elegance, and is perfect for the best wedding pictures in Middle Tennessee. To learn more about the different packages Tennessee Tiny Weddings offers visit, https://www.tntinyweddings.com/services.

