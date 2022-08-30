Tennessee Toast from Stateside Kitchen

Stateside Kitchen executive chef Liron Eisenberg made Tennessee Toast. Stateside Kitchen’s menu features playful twists on brunch staples like Tennessee Toast, a spin on French toast topped with a vanilla bourbon honey, a dollop of whipped cream and seasonal fruit. Stateside Kitchen is in the Dream Hotel located at 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 11am-9pm, Thursday 11am – 10pm, Friday and Saturday 4pm-11pm, Sunday 4pm -9pm and Sunday, Brunch: 10am-3pm. For reservations or more information, visit https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville/dining-nightlife/stateside-kitchen.

StatesideKitchen Tennessee Toast

French toast batter

2 cups cream

2 cups liquid eggs

4 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Bourbon honey

½ cup of Tennessee whiskey of your choice

1 cup of Tennessee honey

For plating

3 strawberries quartered

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup blackberries

Whipped cream

Powder sugar

2 thick slices of challah bread per person

Pour the whiskey into a saucepan and on low heat and reduce it down to a tablespoon. Combine with 1

cup of honey.

In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the French toast batter and mix well. When fully combined, dip

the two pieces of challah bread and let it sit for about 30 seconds on each side. Heat a large nonstick

skillet over medium and pour about 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the pan. Let the oil heat and put in the

French toast for about 3 minutes on each side. Take out the two slices and cut on a bias. Put the French

toast on a plate and put berries and whipped cream on it. Finally drizzle the bourbon honey and finish it

with powdered sugar and enjoy.

