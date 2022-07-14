Cookbook author Erika Schlick made Tequila Marinated Shrimp Tacos. Erika Schlick's cookbook, Wandering Palate is available on her website https://thetrailtohealth.com/shop and Amazon at https://amzn.to/2ysea7X. For more paleo-friendly recipes or to check out Erika's blog, go to www.thetrailtohealth.com and follow @thetrailtohealth on Instagram.

TEQUILA MARINATED SHRIMP TACOS

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 30-60 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup tequila

1/4 cup lime juice

Zest of 1 lime

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Soft taco shells

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except for the shrimp and whisk together.

2. Add the shrimp and coat them in the marinade and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.

3 Place the shrimp onto skewer sticks and heat your grill to medium heat. Once the grill is hot, place the skewers on the grill is opaque, about 3-5 minutes per side.

4. Place shrimp in grain-free tortillas and top with cilantro lime sauce and simple pico (find these sauce recipes in my book, Wandering Palate).

Enjoy with avocado or jicama on the side!