Cookbook author and blogger Sallie Swor made Teriaki Style Flank Steak with the Perfect Marinade. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.thedeerone.com.

Teriyaki Style Flank Steak

Marinade:(works with Chicken and Veggies too)

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup sugar

2-3 Tbsp mirin (Japanese rice wine) or sherry or white wine

1 peeled smashed garlic clove

1 Tbsp peeled smashed ginger

(Here is the trick I promised – Trader Joe’s, and probably other stores as well, sells frozen cubes of ginger and garlic. Just drop one of each in the marinade – it doesn’t get easier.)

12-16 oz flank steak – cut in 1-inch strips for skewers (or whole if you must)

Directions:

Marinate steak 2-3 hours or up to 8 hours

Light grill or broiler.

Thread steak on skewers.

Grill to desired doneness, turning once.

This is really quick, about 2 minutes a side for crispy outside and pink middle.