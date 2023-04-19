Holston Hotel Executive Chef Shannon Williams made Terracotta Sunflower Brioche and talked about the hotel’s new pop-up Flower Bar. For more information, go to www.Hyatt.com/nashville. Holston Hotel is located at 118 7th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203.
Terracotta Sunflower Brioche
- 4 cups (512 g) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons (10 g) kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons (8 g) instant yeast
- 2 tablespoons (28 g) sugar
- 1 1/3 cups (300 g) cold water
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup (78 g) milk
- 4 tablespoons (57 g) butter
- INSTRUCTIONS
- Whisk together the flour, salt, yeast, and sugar.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the cold water and the egg.
- Heat the milk and butter together until the butter is melted. Pour this hot mixture into the cold water-egg mixture. The combined mixture should be perfectly lukewarm. Add it to the flour bowl and stir with a spatula till you have a sticky dough ball. Drizzle a teaspoon or two of olive oil over the dough and rub to coat — this prevents a crust from forming on the dough during the rising.
- Cover bowl and let rise in a warm area for 2 to 3 hours or until doubled. Alternatively, stick bowl in the fridge immediately and let it rise overnight or for 12 to 18 hours.
- Cover a work surface lightly with flour. Deflate dough, turn out onto work surface, and divide into 8 to 10 equal portions (use a scale and weigh each roll if you want perfectly even rolls: about 128 g each for 8 rolls and 102 g for 10 rolls). Using as much flour as necessary, roll each portion into a ball, and place on a parchment-lined sheet pan or into chosen baking dish. (Note: If you refrigerate the dough, you can deflate it immediately after taking it out of the fridge … no need to let it come to room temperature first.)
- Let rise until the rolls puff and feel light to touch — 30-45 minutes roughly. Preheat the oven to 425ºF. After rolls are proofed, paint with oil based edible paint into desired design.
- Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden all around. Transfer rolls to wire rack to cool completely.
--