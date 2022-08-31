Terry Fator Coming to Nashville!

America’s Got Talent Season 2 winner Terry Fator is among the world’s most gifted and accomplished ventriloquists able to perform in more than 200 celebrity voices. You can see Terry Fator and his cast of characters on Friday, September 2 at 8pm at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Click here for tickets: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2022-2023-season/terry-fator/. For more information, visit https://terryfator.com/. Follow @TerryFator on Instagram.