Tesha's Apron Strangs in White House is 'Locally Loved'

I headed up to White House to check out a delicious meat and three called Tesha's Apron Strangs for this edition of Locally Loved. This segment aims to highlight different small businesses recommended by you at home!

It is easy to see why people wanted me to check this place out, the homemade food is absolutely delicious. This is the kind of place you want to get to early because when they opened at 11:00 a.m. it was busy almost immediately!

If you want to learn more about their story watch the video above!

Watching that video make you hungry? Head over to their Facebook page to see what they are serving. They are open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.