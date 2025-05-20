Tex-Mex inspired Little Rey is now open in Nashville!

We are in the kitchen making delicious wings with Little Rey, a new restaurant now open on West End in Nashville!

About Little Rey:

A favorite cousin to its sister restaurant Superica (plus The Optimist, Le Loup, and Star Rover Sound), Little Rey’s Northern Mexican inspired menu created by Chef-Owner Ford Fry will boast wood-roasted “chicken al carbon” at its core plus staples like al carbon tacos, traditional street style tacos, salads and fresh salsas, all on hand-made tortillas – and all to balance out those refreshing margaritas. For a sweet treat, Little Rey will offer an assortment of rotating soft serve flavors (think: tres leches and salty cajeta & fried peanuts). In true Texas-style, migas breakfast tacos (with chorizo, bacon, potato, steak or mushroom, kale & poblano) + cult-favorite pancakes served with addictive buttermilk syrup will be offered every weekend and whole, bone-in chicken al carbon for the family, served every day, will be available both in-house and for takeaway.

Simple and nostalgic, the Little Rey beverage program will be curated by vice president of beverage Eduardo Porto Carreiro, complementing the authentic flavors of the menu with both on the rocks and frozen margaritas and a revolving array of house-made agua frescas, while cerveza lovers can grab Mexican beers and a hand-selected list of top local and regional craft ales from the reach-in cooler.

https://www.littlerey.com/