Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made a Thai Salmon Salad. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details, visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

THAI SALMON & WILD RICE

1 bag mixed grain and rice

4 cups salmon, med diced

3 red bell peppers, diced

4 cups of mangos (fresh or frozen), diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

4 green onions, sliced

½ cup cilantro, chopped

½ cup mint, chopped

¼ cup toasted almonds

DRESSING

½ cup rice wine vinegar 1 ½ tablespoons siracha sauce

3 ounces of lime juice 1 tablespoon seasame oil

3 ounces of soy sauce 2 tablespoon of olive oil

4 ounces of honey

Cook wild rice until almost bloomed. (do not add salt)

Rinse and Cool

Mix all together, with dressing, without nuts. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Add almonds, mix together, label and date.

