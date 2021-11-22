Watch
Thanksgiving Table Setting Ideas

Amos Gott shows us some great ways to spruce up our holiday table.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 12:55:55-05

Celebrity event planner Amos Gott gave tips on setting a festive Thanksgiving Day dinner table. To contact Amos Events for event planning services, go to www.amosevents.com. Special thanks to vendors: Please Be Seated [pleasebeseated.com] and Hester & Cook [hesterandcook.com].

Thanksgiving Mule:

Serves 4

4 oz ginger beer

4 oz unfiltered cranberry juice

4 oz orange juice

6 oz vodka

Simple syrup + dried cranberries for garnish

  1. Put the dried cranberries in a small bowl and add enough simple syrup to cover. Let soak until slightly softened, about an hour.
  2. Put copper mugs in freezer to chill.
  3. For each drink, combine 1.5oz vodka, 1oz orange juice and 1oz cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes and shake vigorously. Add 1oz ginger beer, seal the shaker again, and gently twist one time to combine, but so ginger beer doesn’t go flat.
  4. Strain mix into a chilled copper mule mug and fill with fresh ice.

  5. Garnish with cranberries.

