Thanksgiving Table Setting Ideas

Celebrity event planner Amos Gott gave tips on setting a festive Thanksgiving Day dinner table. To contact Amos Events for event planning services, go to www.amosevents.com. Special thanks to vendors: Please Be Seated [pleasebeseated.com] and Hester & Cook [hesterandcook.com].

Thanksgiving Mule:

Serves 4

4 oz ginger beer

4 oz unfiltered cranberry juice

4 oz orange juice

6 oz vodka

Simple syrup + dried cranberries for garnish