Thanksgiving Table Setting Ideas

Celebrity event planner Amos Gott gave tips on setting a festive Thanksgiving Day dinner table. To contact Amos Events for event planning services, go to www.amosevents.com. Special thanks to vendors: Please Be Seated [pleasebeseated.com] and Hester & Cook [hesterandcook.com].
Thanksgiving Mule:
Serves 4
4 oz ginger beer
4 oz unfiltered cranberry juice
4 oz orange juice
6 oz vodka
Simple syrup + dried cranberries for garnish
- Put the dried cranberries in a small bowl and add enough simple syrup to cover. Let soak until slightly softened, about an hour.
- Put copper mugs in freezer to chill.
- For each drink, combine 1.5oz vodka, 1oz orange juice and 1oz cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes and shake vigorously. Add 1oz ginger beer, seal the shaker again, and gently twist one time to combine, but so ginger beer doesn’t go flat.
- Strain mix into a chilled copper mule mug and fill with fresh ice.
Garnish with cranberries.