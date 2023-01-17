"That 90s Show" with Debra Jo Rupp

Actress Debra Jo Rupp gave us a preview of That 90’s Show, the new Netflix series that’s a continuation of the original series, That 70’s Show. The new series That 90’s Show premieres Thursday, January 19 on Netflix. Season 1 will consist of ten 22-minute episodes. For more information visit, https://www.netflix.com/title/81288370.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 17, 2023
