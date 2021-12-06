The 2,000th Tractor Supply Location Opens

Tractor Supply Company is excited to bring a new store to serve and meet the needs of the White House community. This is the company’s 2,000th store opening. The new White House Tractor Supply store is located at 2901 Highway 31W. Hours are 8am-9pm Monday through Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit www.TractorSupply.com. For additional information on Tractor Supply’s Neighbor's Club program, please visit www.NeighborsClub.com. This segment is paid for by Tractor Supply.