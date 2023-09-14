The 2023 Nashville Fair

We were live at the Nashville Fair with Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent Amy Dunlap who gave us a look at the Birds, Bees-n-Butterflies…Oh My! exhibit. The Nashville Fair runs through Sunday, September 17 at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Guests will enjoy culturally diverse events, agriculture, arts, wrestling, live music, entertainment and more. At the Birds, Bees-n-Butterflies…Oh My! exhibit you can interact with Tennessee native butterflies and bees. The exhibit is in the AGtivity Hall (main indoor expo area). Here are links to information about the Birds, Bees and Butterfly exhibit and the Nashville Fair: https://www.nashfair.fun/events/2023/birds-bees-n--butterfliesoh-my, https://www.nashfair.fun/.This segment is paid for by: The Nashville Fair

