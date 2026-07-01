The 55th annual Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree is this weekend!

Since its beginning in 1972, the old-time Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree and Crafts Festival has grown into a major event, drawing hundreds of musicians and crafts people, as well as many thousands of spectators from throughout the world. The festival began as a small town event, as a way to celebrate the Independence Holiday, just as generations before had done on the Court Square. It continues that tradition today – a throwback to days gone by – paying homage to the music and art of our ancestors, reminding us of the simple pleasures to be had from gathering together and enjoying the pure, unadulterated sound of live Appalachian music. The energy of these timeless bluegrass tunes can’t be denied as they ring through the streets and bounce off the downtown buildings of Smithville, pop. 4,305. This small southern town is as friendly as it gets and proudly welcomes the visitors that swell its population many times over each July. You’re specially invited to come and experience this unforgettable event. Peruse the wide variety of crafts booths, grab a barbecue sandwich or a corn dog and an ice cold lemonade, find a seat near the stage, and sit back and enjoy one of the best free shows around…we guarantee your toes will be tappin’ in no time!

July 3rd-4th

Parking is available all around the City of Smithville free. There are some vendors who charge a minimal price for parking. Handicap parking is available in front of Justin Potter Library and the Post Office located at 101 S 1st St, Smithville, TN 37166.

https://smithvillejamboree.com/index.html