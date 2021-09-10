Singer-songwriter Chris Ruediger talked about how he and his musician friends got together and created The 615 House, Nashville’s first Tik Tok hype house. The 615 House is a place where singer-songwriters can get together to create, collaborate and promote each other’s music. Join The 615 House on Tik Tok at https://www.tiktok.com/@the615house. Learn more about Chris at www.ChrisRuediger.com.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 13:38:23-04
