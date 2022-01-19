The Amazing Race Makes History

Phil Keoghan host of The Amazing Race talked about how the show had to pause for 19 months due to the pandemic and how the competition was adapted when the competition resumed. Tonight (1/19) at 8pm on NewsChannel5, don’t miss the new episode of The Amazing Race when it picks up 19 months after the show’s longest pit stop. Visit www.cbs.com for more information.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 12:37:28-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.